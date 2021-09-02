A brand new family adventure awaits you in Princeton. Whether you decide to stop by for a few hours, or the whole day, you'll find lots of fun while learning about hobby farming at the brand new 100 Acre Homestead, located at 6360 60th Avenue in Princeton.

The 100 Acre Homestead will be having their opening day celebration on Saturday, September 18th from 11 am to 6 pm. Talk about fun! They have some really unique and entertaining things planned for you, like barrel train rides, a kids "NINJA" obstacle course, hay wagon rides and other fun activities. There are also going to be scheduled events sack races, rock painting, pumpkin painting, wheel barrel races and more. Plus lots more.

Plus, you won't need to go anywhere for lunch, as they will have multiple food trucks on sight for the event, including:

Smokehouse BBQ

Taco Bout It

Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee

E&J Sweet Treats

Tickets are just $10 for people ages 3 and up. Children under 3 are admitted free of charge. You can get tickets by going to their website www.the100acrehomestead.com.

The $10 lets you experience everything on the farm including choosing and taking home your very own pumpkin.

You can also purchase season passes for your entire family, and if you are looking for a unique location for a private event like a birthday party, family reunion, or anniversary celebration, reach out and make a plan.

