Your Dog Can Celebrate Fall in Minnesota With Busch Light

Everyone celebrates in their own way. I will say that Fall is my favorite time of year. And one of the ways that people like to celebrate Fall (or Autumn if that's your jam} is to enjoy some Fall-ish beers. There's Oktoberfest beer, and many variants of that type of fall beer.

Now, your dog can join in on that action as well. Busch Light has introduced a Fall "Turkey Broth Dog Brew". Sounds delicious, doesn't it? Well, not for people. This is a very special brew made just for your furry friend.

A post on their Instagram page describes the "beer" like this:

Our new, limited-edition Turkey Flavored Dog Brew is the paw-fect Thanksgiving treat for your dog! Tag someone whose dog would be pupped up to try some.

So, when Thanksgiving rolls around, or before, or whenever you'd like your pet to have a little liquid treat, you have this to give them.

To be honest, I don't think that my finicky dog would drink this. He barely eats his food that we've changed around a few times. He is super picky (could be partially my fault) but most dogs would probably like this. And then they are partaking in some of the fun festivities that surround this time of year and Thanksgiving. Also, maybe it might keep them from begging at the table. Ok, maybe not if they are normally a "begger" but it's at least worth a try.

Check out the Instagram post here.

Buuusssshhhhh... you can almost hear it, can't you?

