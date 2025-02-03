You may have been a little shocked when you opened your bill from Xcel Energy recently.

Yeah, it was really cold for a few days there, but...

Lots of folks online were concerned about their bills, asking what caused prices to rise this winter. And why are they so much higher than normal.

Xcel says the short answer is it's been colder and energy prices are higher.

Get our free mobile app

"We understand the challenges that our customers may face when they encounter higher bills than expected. Our customers’ energy bills are highly influenced by winter temperatures. This winter we are experiencing colder temperatures which commonly leads to higher energy use, and wholesale natural gas prices are also higher than last winter," said Josiah Mayo, an Xcel Energy Media Relations Representative.

Mayo says Xcel actively communicates with customers with ways to save energy and money when temperatures drop.

"We did so at the start of the cold weather season and most recently two weeks ago when extreme cold moved through the region."

Mayo says winter heating can account for about half of your monthly energy costs. But he says there are some strategies for reducing the impact of colder weather on your energy bills.

Xcel provides tips on their website that could help you maximize your heating and reduce your utility bill. Things like:

Run the ceiling fan clockwise to draw warm air near the ceiling down throughout the room.

Wear more clothes before turning up the thermostat. For every degree you set back your thermostat, you can save 1% on your heating bill.

Use a smart or programmable thermostat and have the system turned down when you're not there.

Replace your furnace filter regularly -- it'll help your system work efficiently.

There's a whole list of tips on energy proofing our home, thermostats, furnaces, vents and heaters.

Okay, all that's great. But what do you do about your power bills so far this winter if you need more time to pay?

Mayo says, "We encourage customers who are having trouble paying their energy bills to reach out to learn about payment plans or energy assistance programs."

Minnesota also has a Cold Weather Rule that may prevent a utility from shutting off your power for non-payment.