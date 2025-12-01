ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single vehicle rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. on Sunday on Interstate 94 in Wright County.

Eighteen-year-old Chris Koiblee of Fargo was traveling east when his vehicle went off the road and rolled into the ditch, resting on its roof in standing water.

Koiblee was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.