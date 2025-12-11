Morning Crash In Maple Lake Leaves One Injured
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday in Maple Lake. A Jeep was going west on Highway 55, and a Ford Edge was going north on Spruce Avenue when they collided.
The driver of the Jeep, 47-year-old Maaret Petaisto of Buffalo, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Edge, 40-year-old Ryan Lommel of Litchfield, was not hurt.
The State Patrol says assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Maple Lake Fire Department, and Maple Lake Ambulance.
