MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday in Maple Lake. A Jeep was going west on Highway 55, and a Ford Edge was going north on Spruce Avenue when they collided.

The driver of the Jeep, 47-year-old Maaret Petaisto of Buffalo, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Edge, 40-year-old Ryan Lommel of Litchfield, was not hurt.

The State Patrol says assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Maple Lake Fire Department, and Maple Lake Ambulance.