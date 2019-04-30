Wright County Collects 55 Pounds of Prescription Drugs

CLEARWATER -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office says they collected about 55 pounds of prescription drugs this past Saturday, during National Prescription Drug Take Back day.

This year they had two locations for county residents to drop off their unused over-the-counter medication. A total of 17 pounds of prescription drugs were collected from Clearwater City Hall and nearly 38 pounds were collected at the Monticello Community Center.

Wright County residents who didn't get a chance to participate on Saturday, but have medications they'd like to dispose of, there are drop boxes at the Wright County Law Enforcement Center, St. Michael City Hall, Delano City Hall, Annandale Police Department, Buffalo Police Department, and Howard Lake Police Department.