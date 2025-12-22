MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday, just after 5:00 p.m. in Monticello.

Get our free mobile app

A vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daphnee Meyer of St. Cloud was going south on Highway 25. Another vehicle driven by 44-year-old Andy Acosta of Monticello was going north on Highway 25, making a U-turn, when the vehicles collided.

Meyer and her passenger, 14-year-old Haylen Meyer of St. Cloud, were taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Acosta was also taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.