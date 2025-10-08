MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One man has died in a boating accident on the Mississippi River.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says they were alerted to a capsized boat on the Mississippi River near the Xcel Energy plant on Tuesday at about 10:30 am. Deputies learned there were three men in the water after their fishing boat capsized.

Sixty-six-year-old Mark Tasche of Monticello and 18-year-old Tristan Tasche of Monticello were found safe on the shore by Xcel Energy staff.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Tasche of Monticello was found unresponsive in the water and was taken to shore by Xcel Energy staff, where they were met by Wright County Sheriff's deputies and Emergency Medical staff. Life-saving measures were attempted but were not successful. Tyler Tasche was pronounced dead by Medical Personnel.



Wright County Deputies were assisted on scene by Xcel Energy employees, Monticello Fire, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota State Patrol, CentraCare, and Life Link Air Ambulance. This active death investigation is being conducted by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.