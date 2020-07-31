Wright County Authorities Searching for Missing Man

HOWARD LAKE – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says relatives and friends of 52-year-old Tony Perry have not seen or heard from him since July 9. Perry was last seen in the Howard Lake area.

Perry's family and friends say it’s unlikely for him to break contact with them.

Perry is 5 ft. 6 inches, approximately 200 lbs and has brown eyes. Authorities, family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 763-682-7736 or to call 9-1-1.