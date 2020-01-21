Wright County Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash

OTSEGO -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash from over the weekend.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of County Road 39 and County Road 19 in Otsego.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the driver, 37-year-old Sean Silk of Mahtomedi, was found inside the vehicle which was in the ditch on its roof.

Authorities say his passenger, 35-year-old Ravaunne Kendrick of Zimmerman, was thrown from the vehicle as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Silk was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

