Wrap Presents For A Good Paws (Or Get Your Gifts Wrapped)

USE YOUR WRAPPING TALENTS TO HELP ANIMALS AT TCHS

Everyone has a talent. My Sister In Law Val was one of the most talented present wrapper I've ever known. She would invite her Nephews over for their birthdays, Christmas or other holidays, and always have presents that looked so beautiful you wanted to eat them! The ribbons, the bows. The paper was wrapped so perfectly around the present that you couldn't tell where the paper end met.

Even though you don't have to be THAT good at wrapping presents, if you enjoy doing it, like I do, you can put that talent to use to help Tri County Humane Society again this year.

SHORT ON TIME? LET TCHS WRAPPERS WRAP YOUR GIFTS

If you are someone that just doesn't have the time to wrap presents, then you are in luck. When shopping at Crossroads Center or wherever you go shopping, you can bring your bags of gifts to the Crossroads TCHS Wrapping Booth. The event runs December 5th through December 24th during mall hours.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

TO make sure social distancing takes place, the gift wrapping booth will be in a storefront. Customers can drop off gifts while having very limited contact with our wrappers. Bring in your gifts to be wrapped, or stop by if you are int he mall shopping and need your gifts wrapped.

SUGGESTED GIFTING PRICES

TCHS can actually save you time and money as TCHS provides the wrapping paper, boxes, ribbons, bags, tissue, and tags while supplies last. Recommended donation for gift sizes are:

$2 for small gifts

$4 for medium gifts

$6 for large gifts

SPECIAL CARD FOR $5 DONATION

If you make an additional donation of $5 or more, you 'll get a special card to put in your fit letting your recipient know that a donation was made in their honor to TCHS.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO VOLUNTEER?

Volunteer wrappers... face masks are required to be worn at the booth when wrapping presents for everyone's safety. Social distancing will be in practice and sanitizing procedures will be provided and enforced.

Sign up now ONLINE to become a volunteer wrapper by clicking on the link below, and thank you in advance from all the animals you'll help benefit that have had TCHS as a temporary home.

http://signup.com/go/dSkdAvA