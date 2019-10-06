VA Seeking Hospice Care Volunteers

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA is looking for volunteers to help with hospice care. An info session is being held on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the VA auditorium.

Hospice Unit Attendants will be providing support to patients and their families during evenings, nights, and weekends. Responsibilities include visitation, companionship, and emotional support, and training will be provided by the VA.

If you are interested in volunteering and would like to register for the event, contact Angie Paulson at vhastcvavsstaff@va.gov or 320-255-6365.