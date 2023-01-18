How the New Compact ACT Affects Veterans

Veterans under suicidal crisis under the new Compact ACT now have more options. Barry Venable is the Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A. He indicates that veterans who need help can go to any medical facility whether it is a V.A. or in the community for free emergency healthcare.

Venable says this includes transportation costs and receiving inpatient residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. He says the purpose of this law is to increase access to acute suicide care for veterans. The goal is to eliminate or reduce the number of veteran suicides. The Compact ACT took effect Tuesday January 17.

On today's Voices for Veterans program on WJON I talked with Barry and Dennis Nutting from the St. Cloud V.A. Nutting identified many overlooked veteran benefits. These benefits include job opportunities for qualified veterans. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Barry and Dennis it is available below.