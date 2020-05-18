BBBS Looking to Expand Alumni and Volunteer Network

ST. CLOUD -- A local organization is asking former members to consider sharing their stories or becoming a mentor.

In this time of uncertainty for everyone, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is looking to build up their alumni network.

Community Engagement Manager Shelby Hadley says there is always a need for mentors, and who better than those who directly understand the effect the program can have.

We have about 105 kids waiting on a waiting list that are looking for a big, so we always have that need for mentors.

Hadley says there are multiple ways for people to get involved.

We have an ambassadors program for people who are passionate about our mission who've been a big previously so that they kind of stay closer in the loop to some of the things that are going on with us. We also have volunteer opportunities and we're simply just asking people if you've been a big previously, share your story on social media, tag us in it, reach out to us we'd love to hear.

BBBS has had to adapt and find new ways for bigs and littles to stay in touch during the COVID-19 pandemic such as phone calls, texting, video chatting, and writing letters.

Another big change is that the organization’s annual fundraising gala originally scheduled for April was canceled. The Big Night in Oz themed event will instead be a week-long virtual auction online in June.

For more information on the event or how you can get involved with the organization, you can visit the link below: