Big Brothers Big Sisters Receives $475,000 from Annual Fundraiser

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- A local organization received funding that will help them continue making a difference in the lives of young people in the St. Cloud area.

At the annual gala hosted by Federated Mutual Insurance Company, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota was awarded $475,000.

Get our free mobile app

The 17th annual two-day fundraising event known as the Federated Challenge raised a record-breaking $3,316,000 in 2021. That money will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies around the country.

The Federated Challenge has raised over $44 million since 2005.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Gorgeous Murals in Sauk Centre

Tell Us You're From Minnesota (Without Saying You're From Minnesota

Filed Under: big brothers big sisters of central minnesota, federated challenge, federated mutual insurance company, St. Cloud
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top