COLLEGEVILLE -- One St. John's University alumnus is doing something about the isolation the pandemic has brought. Andrew McGee has created a podcast where he interviews St. John's alumni to stay connected.

Going through the prep school and eventually the university, you end up building a community that has made a big difference to you. And, I think one of the things I developed along the way was trying to ask myself this question: how can you make a difference in the communities that have made the most difference to you?

The podcast is called "So, What's Next?" McGee interviews different St. John's and College of St. Benedicts grads each month. There are nine episodes so far, each about an hour long. He covers topics like climate change, faith, personal finance, and the pandemic.

I try to pick topics that are relevant to the month or the quarter, or kind of what's happening in current events. So, the first episode that we ever had was 2020 in review and where the heck do we go from here. Because 2020 as you and I both know was a roller coaster and that is putting it as nicely as we can put it.

McGee says he more or less grew up on campus. His dad was the Vice President of the St. John's and St. Ben's Community for 20 years, and his mom is a St. Ben's graduate. You can find the podcast on Spotify.