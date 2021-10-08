St. Ben’s Softball Field Wins National Award

COLLEGEVILLE -- The softball field at the College of St. Benedict has been named the Field of the Year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

The award recognizes stadiums across the nation for their grounds maintenance and playing surfaces.

The stadium was built in 2018. It features both natural and artificial turf, a lighted grandstand, dugouts, and custom player lockers.

St. Ben's Softball Coach, Rachael Click, says the facility makes for a great competition site.