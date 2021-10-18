St. John’s McNeely Center for Entrepreneurship Honors Alumni

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University and the College of St. Benedict will have their annual Entrepreneurship Awards Tuesday Night.

Each year, the McNeely Center for Entrepreneurship at St. John's honors three alumni who have achieved in entrepreneurship.

Get our free mobile app

This year's winners will be honored along with last year's who did not get a ceremony because of COVID-19. One of the honorees this year is Chris Coborn. He is the President and CEO of Coborn's Inc., which has 125 stores in 5 states.

Gina Shields Armada, another winner, is the CEO of MHC Software. In the past two years, MHC Software has aquired three different companies.

Another winner this year is Kurt Vickman, the founder of Good Grocer in South Minneapolis, which staffs a grocery store with volunteers to provide affordable groceries to those in need.

The event will be from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Metropolitan Ballroom and Clubhouse in Golden Valley.