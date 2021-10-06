St. Bens Multicultural Center Hosts Festival of Cultures

COLLEGEVILLE -- The Multicultural Center at the College of St. Benedict will host its annual Festival of Cultures this week.

In the past, the event has been one night and featured student performances, food sampling, and a fashion show. This year's event has expanded to multiple days.

On Wednesday is Green Card Voices, which is a panel with students telling their green card stories.

Ranky Tanky is a California-based quintet that will be playing jazz-influenced music of the Gullah culture of the Southeastern United States on Thursday night.

The student showcase is on Friday night and features student performances and a cultural fashion show.

On Saturday, alumnus Hudda Ibrahim will be reading her new children's book, "What Color is my Hijab."