St. John’s University Named First in State In Job Placement

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University has been named the most likely school to get students placed in jobs in the state by the career website Zippia. The website found that St. John's had a job placement rate 10 years after graduation of over 95 percent. They ranked tenth in the nation overall.

Get our free mobile app

The College of St. Benedict came in second in the state with a placement rate of just under 95 percent. This is the fourth time in five years that St. John's earned the top spot, and the third year in a row St. Ben's has been second.

The Website, Zippia, uses data from the Department of Education College Scorecard to form its reports.