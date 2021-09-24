St. Ben’s Opens New Multicultural Center

COLLEGEVILLE -- Friday is the grand opening for a new Multicultural Center at the College of St. Benedict.

Director of the Multicultural Center, Malik Stewart, says it is an important addition to the campus.

We wanted to create a space where international students, students of color, and LGBTQ students could feel at home. So, that's what this is.

Stewart says they have been working on the space since February.

Get our free mobile app

An open house is being held Friday afternoon.

The new center is in Murray Hall and has a large lounge, an out door area, and a projector and podium.

It will also be available to rent for events.