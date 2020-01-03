Third Prom It Forward Season Kicking Off on Saturday

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids business is kicking off their third annual program to help girls, women, and men who have been sexually assaulted, abused, or trafficked.

Rapids Alterations’ first Prom It Forward Minnesota special sale of the season will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.on Saturday. Dresses of all colors, styles, and sizes are donated to the business and sold at discounted prices with 100 percent of the profits going to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center.

This year businesses and individuals who are looking to help can also do so by providing sponsorships. For every $20 donated as a sponsorship, a gift certificate towards the purchase of a dress will be given to the Boys & Girls Club and school counselors for local students.

Over the last two years, the program has raised $14,000. Two more Saturday sales will be held on February 1st and March 7th.

