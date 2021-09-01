Take Back The Night Event Aims To End Sexual, Domestic Violence

ST. CLOUD -- Several local organizations are hoping to bring awareness of the sexual and domestic violence our community faces on a daily basis.

The Annual Take Back the Night Rally and March is a national event aimed at breaking the silence on the issue.

Bree Theising is with the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center. She says the statistics around sexual violence are alarming and it's important for victims, and the community, to know there are resources available.

We're looking at statistics that every 68 seconds someone experiences sexual violence. One in three people are experiencing domestic violence and those are just the reported crimes. We want to make sure this information gets out there and that we are supporting our community.

Theising says the night will feature the Clothesline Project, sign-making, Take 5 project and a march through downtown St. Cloud at dusk.

She says the goal is to break the fear of walking alone in the dark, especially for women.

We want to live in a world where people are not afraid to go out at night. This year we are taking this event a step further with lots of glow in the dark items, neon, and lights to really make a presence in our community.

Theising is asking everyone to wear neon and to bring things that glow to really help light up the night sky as they march through downtown St. Cloud.

She says they are currently asking for donations for glow sticks, glow necklaces and anything else to help up the night. They will also be selling t-shirts at the event for $20.

The Central Minnesota Take Back the Night Rally and March will take place at Lake George on September 30th from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Central MN Sexual Assault Center, SCSU Women's Center, Mid-MN Legal Aid, Anna Marie's Alliance, SBSJ University, and Central MN Child Advocacy Center.