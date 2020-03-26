Hospice Volunteers Missed During Social Distancing Period

ST. CLOUD -- While this time of isolation may be challenging for us, it's even harder for residence in hospice care.

Hospice patients rely on volunteers for joy and comfort during the last stages of life, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, volunteers haven't been allowed to visit.

Sherry Rauch is a Hospice Volunteer Specialist with CentraCare. She says their volunteers have been greatly missed and while they can't be around physically, they are finding other ways to stay in touch with patients.

We are in close contact with our volunteers and right now they are making calls to our patients and sending cards, to let them know we are thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers.

Rauch says there are many opportunities to volunteer on a number of levels.

Despite the visitor restrictions throughout CentraCare right now, applications and interviews are still being accepted right now.

Over the past year CentraCare had over 1,200 volunteers serve over 112,000 hours throughout their facilities.

If you're interested in learning more about the volunteer options at CentraCare visit their website.

