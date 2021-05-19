WOULD YOU WEAR A WRISTBAND VERIFYING VACCINATION?

Would you be interested in wearing a wristband to prove that you've been vaccinated against COVID-19?

With people getting in hot debates when asked if they've been or are going to be vaccinated, I'm not so sure Minnesota would be on board having to wear a bracelet that proves their vaccination.

WHO IS IMMUNABAND?

Well...the wristband has already been created. A company called Immunaband, has created the Immunaband wristband, where you can display your vaccination proudly to others, so they are not offended if you are not wearing a mask.

The wristband displays a QR Code that can be scanned to prove your vaccination, and according to Immunaband, shows your "Commitment to safety...for yourself and others."

There are two version of this band. One costs about $20 and just displays the QR Code. There is another band that displays the QR Code, as well as your name, and the type of shot you received. That band costs approximately $25.

Businesses can also order bands for all of their employees to wear, so they can show their commitment to their customers.

Although there will be some that will take offense to having to display their vaccination status, Immunaband is looking at this from a stance of caring. Their mission statement is:

"To bring the world a little closer in a time of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and for you to demonstrate to the world your vaccination status. Defeating this pandemic takes both collective and individual action, the highest expression of which is the enormous concentration of research, experimentation and capital that produced a COVID-19 Vaccination in record time. As a society, there are actions we take everyday to ensure the health and safety of ourselves and those around us. As an individual, you have demonstrated your commitment to completing the vaccination series."