Workforce Collaboration Generating Success [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's "Get a Job" monthly segment I was joined by Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation Talent Director Gail Cruikshank and Career Solutions Executive Director Tammy Biery. The topic of discussion was workforce collaboration. We discussed how both GSDC and Career Solutions are working with job seekers to better place them in jobs that suit the interests and skills.

The Unemployment rate in the St. Cloud area as of September is at 6%. That number is down from the 7.4% unemployment rate in August. The pre-pandemic rate was 2%. Gail says employers are still hiring and quality jobs are out there for job seekers.

Career Solutions offers a dislocated worker program. The program helps people re-focus on what profession and career makes the most sense for them. She says sometimes people are surprised with the results and in some cases the results reveal why their previous job didn't work well for them. Learn more about Career Solutions here. To learn more about GSDC and go to stcloudshines.com.