Woodbury Woman Charged After High Speed Chase Through Central MN

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Woodbury woman is in the Stearns County Jail after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through three counties Saturday night.

WRONG-WAY DRIVER

The chase began on Highway 23 when a Minnesota State Trooper alerted a Paynesville police officer of a wrong-way driver on Highway 23 through Rockville. The driver was westbound in the eastbound lanes and forced other drivers to swerve out of the way.

The Paynesville officer spotted the vehicle at approximately 10:33 p.m. and began pursuing it with lights and sirens activated.

MULTIPLE COUNTIES

According to the charges, the pursuit continued from Stearns County into Kandiyohi County at speeds of more than 90 miles-per-hour.

The pursuit then entered Swift County at speeds of more than 117 miles-per-hour. Swift County deputies deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the vehicle.

The pursuing officer learned the driver of the fleeing vehicle was on the phone with a dispatcher, who convinced the woman to pull over a short time later. Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Kenisha Ratzlaff.

THE ARREST

Court records show Ratzlaff was making strange comments about asking to turn up the heat in the police vehicle, being cold because it was wintertime, was actively sweating, and said she was six years pregnant.

Police say a search of Ratzlaff's purse turned up a glass pipe and methamphetamine. The charges allege she was driving with a revoked license and has a prior DWI conviction in Hennepin County from 2022.

In all, the chase covered more than 40 miles, and the SUV she was driving was reported stolen from a dealership in Washington County earlier that evening.

THE CHARGES

Ratzlaff faces charges of fleeing police, drug possession, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. She's due in court on July 21st.

