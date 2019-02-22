Women Self-Defense and Awareness [PODCAST]

Women are faced with day-to-day different challenges than men do in that they need to be aware of their surrounding and potential dangers. Kelly Sayre from Diamond Arrow Group and Debbie Clausen from Thrivent Financial were my guests on WJON. Kelly gave examples of situations she has heard of and experience herself that were dangerous and she highlighted some ways women can be preventative.

Diamond Arrow Group and Thrivent Financial are offering a pair of classes February 25 and March 11 in St. Cloud. Learn more about the class at "The Diamond Arrow Group" facebook page.