Are you Aware of Your Surroundings? [PODCAST]
Avoiding danger and dangerous situations is important to everyone but especially for women and children. Kelly Sayre from Diamond Arrow Group joined me on WJON to talk about situational awareness. Kelly talked about paying attention to people around you and those that are behaving strange or unusual. Listen to our conversation below.
Kelly has been speaking with groups in the St. Cloud area and throughout the nation about situational awareness. Learn more about Diamond Arrow Group.