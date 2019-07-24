Woman Wanted In Stearns County Arrested in Clay County

DILWORTH -- A woman who had a warrant out for her arrest here in Stearns County has been arrested up in northwestern Minnesota. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Ashley Jo Hanson of Mahnomen was arrested Tuesday in Dilworth.

Charges against her in Stearns County include Felony Aggravated 1st Degree Controlled Substance Crimes relating to methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hanson also was wanted in Mahnomen County on drug, damage to property, and assault charges.

Agents from the Lakes to River Drug and Violent Task Force learned Hanson was in their area and allegedly was involved in methamphetamine-related activity and had access to firearms.

Photo Courtesy of the Clay County Sheriff's Office

They used a search warrant at an apartment in Dilworth where they found about one gram of meth, a loaded .45 caliber revolver, and a ballistic vest.

Hanson was taken to the Clay County Jail in Moorhead.