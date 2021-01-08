Woman Struck, Killed While Leaving a Store

MILLE LACS -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman leaving a store was struck and killed by a speeding pickup.

The incident happened on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County, just south of Lake Mille Lacs, at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Troopers say a pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed in the Super Stop parking lot and hit the woman as she was leaving the store.

The woman who died is 72-year-old Gloria Rosekens of Brainerd.

The pickup driver, 69-year-old Brenda Beaulieu of Isle, and her two 12-year-old passengers were all taken to Mille Lacs Health System Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.