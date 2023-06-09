Woman Pleads Guilty in Two St. Cloud Murder Cases

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The last of four defendants charged in the June 2021 murder of a woman in south St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to an amended plea.

Thirty-five-year-old Angela Jones has pleaded guilty to felony aiding an offender after-the-fact in the shooting death of 25-year-old Keisa Lange of Litchfield.

Jones also entered an Alford plea on 2nd-degree murder with intent - no premeditation in the shooting death of Janessa Harris in May 2021. An Alford Plea is where a defendant maintains they're innocent of the crime but admits the prosecution has enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The pleas are in exchange that all other counts be dismissed at sentencing.

The agreement also calls for Jones to be sentenced to 12 years in prison for the Lange killing and includes two years of credit for time already served. The sentence for Harris's murder has not been determined yet. A judge ruled that the two sentences be served concurrently.

A Stearns County jury convicted 25-year-old DeAntae Davis on 1st-degree premeditated murder and other murder charges in Lange's death. He'll be sentenced at the end of June.

Two other defendants in that murder have had their cases adjudicated. Twenty-eight-year-old Kenneth Carter was acquitted of all charges by a Stearns County jury, while 38-year-old Alicia Lewis pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Court records alleged Lange was murdered because the defendants thought she was a police informant. Her body was found at the end of Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud on June 3, 2021.

Harris's body was found in a St. Cloud apartment unit in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North on June 2nd, 2021. Court records indicate she was killed on or about May 31st.

