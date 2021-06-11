Charges: Killers Thought Litchfield Woman Was Police Informant

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County Court records show a woman who was shot and found alongside a south St. Cloud road was murdered because her killers thought she was a police informant.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Deantae Davis, 26-year-old Kenneth Carter, and 33-year-old Angela Jones all of St. Cloud with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder. Jones also faces a charge of aiding and abetting kidnapping.

Twenty-five-year-old Keisa Lange of Litchfield was found at the end of Cooper Avenue South on June 3rd. She had been shot multiple times.

Police used witnesses, video surveillance, a phone call from the Stearns County Jail, and a note referencing Lange working for the "feds" to build their case.

Court records show Jones told police that they brought Lange to the end of Cooper Avenue South, where Davis shot her inside the car. Once she was removed from the vehicle, she said Carter shot her several more times.

The group then left Lange's body there and went back to an address in the 1000 block of Washington Memorial Drive, sanitized the car, burned clothing, and destroyed cell phones.

Despite the effort to wipe down the car, court records indicate forensic scientists found evidence of blood in the car.

Carter was arrested in Apple Valley early Thursday afternoon. Davis was arrested in Wisconsin later Thursday afternoon and Jones was already in the Stearns County Jail on an unrelated child endangerment case.

Authorities have arrested a fourth person who they believe was also in the car at the time Lange was killed. Police arrested 36-year-old Alicia Lewis of St. Cloud in a traffic stop Thursday night. She's expected to also be charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder.