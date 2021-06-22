Evidentiary Hearings Ordered For Rochester Murder Suspects

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The two men charged with a recent fatal shooting in downtown Rochester were in court today.

28-year-old Derrick Days faces three counts of second-degree murder, while 22-year-old Nautica Cox faces aiding and abetting second-degree murder charges. In addition, both men are facing charges for illegal possession of a firearm. Neither man entered pleas to the charges today and both are scheduled to return to court on July 20th for evidentiary hearings.

Days, who has a South Saint Paul address, is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Todd Banks Junior and critically wounding another man in a shooting that took place just outside the city-owned parking ramp at the corner of First Avenue and Third Street Southwest in the early morning hours of June 6th. Cox, who is from Minneapolis, was seen by a Rochester police officer pulling out a handgun and firing the weapon at the same location.

He was arrested after a brief foot chase into an alley, while Days was apprehended later the same day after he was identified as a suspect by investigators reviewing surveillance video recordings of the murder. Both men have previous convictions involving violent crimes. In fact, Days was released from federal prison in December after serving a 65-month sentence for a weapons charge.

Both men remain in the Olmsted County Jail on $2 million bail.

