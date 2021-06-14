Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Woman in 2019

FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man's murder trial that was scheduled to begin this week has been canceled after he changed his plea to guilty.

Thirty-nine-year-old David Williams Jr. has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder for the beating death of 30-year-old Crystal Bundy.

Sauk Rapids Police were called to an apartment unit in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North in July 2019 for an unresponsive woman there. Court records show police found Bundy dead with dried blood, bruises, black eyes, and strangulation marks on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary autopsy showed Bundy had traumatic injuries including extensive bruising and bleeding on the brain with her cause of death listed as blunt force trauma. She leaves behind four children under the age of 10.

Get our free mobile app

Williams was at the scene and declined to give police a statement at the time. He's scheduled to be sentenced in September.

A separate case alleging Williams assaulted Benton County Jail staff while being held on the murder charges is still making its way through the court system.