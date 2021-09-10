Sauk Rapids Man Sentenced for Murdering a Woman in 2019
FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of a woman in 2019.
Forty-year-old David Williams Jr. also gets credit for already serving more than two years of that sentence in the Benton County Jail.
Williams pleaded guilty in May to 2nd-degree murder for the beating death of 30-year-old Crystal Bundy.
Sauk Rapids Police were called to an apartment unit in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North in July 2019 for an unresponsive woman there. Court records show police found Bundy dead with dried blood, bruises, black eyes, and strangulation marks on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary autopsy showed Bundy had traumatic injuries including extensive bruising and bleeding on the brain with her cause of death listed as blunt force trauma.
