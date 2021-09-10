Sauk Rapids Man Sentenced for Murdering a Woman in 2019

FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of a woman in 2019.

Forty-year-old David Williams Jr. also gets credit for already serving more than two years of that sentence in the Benton County Jail.

Williams pleaded guilty in May to 2nd-degree murder for the beating death of 30-year-old Crystal Bundy.

Sauk Rapids Police were called to an apartment unit in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North in July 2019 for an unresponsive woman there. Court records show police found Bundy dead with dried blood, bruises, black eyes, and strangulation marks on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

A preliminary autopsy showed Bundy had traumatic injuries including extensive bruising and bleeding on the brain with her cause of death listed as blunt force trauma.

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.