Wisconsin Murder Suspect May Have Been In Minnesota Monday

Rhinelander, WI ( KROC AM News) -  The manhunt for a Wisconsin murder suspect continues and it’s possible he is in Minnesota.

Two motor vehicles associated with 30-year-old Christopher Anderson were found in St Paul, including one on Monday. Anderson has ties to the Twin Cities.

 

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

 He is wanted as a suspect in last week’s murder of a woman near Rhinelander whose body was found along a road. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Hannah Miller had been shot.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

 

The sheriff’s office has also announced the arrest of a Rhinelander man who investigators say is connected to the murder. Arrested Friday was 24-year-old Seth Wakefield. He has been charged with Party to a Crime of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Intentional Homicide.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Persons with any information about the location of Anderson should call 715-361-5201. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He had a relationship with the woman he is accused of killing and he is the father of her child.

