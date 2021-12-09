St. Cloud Woman Found Guilty of Murder

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has found a St. Cloud woman guilty of murder.

Forty-one-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller has been convicted of 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

Shelltrack-Miller declined a jury trial and instead chose a bench trial where the judge determined the verdict.

St. Cloud Police were called to a home in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North on April 19th. Officers found 36-year-old Justin Berge with a stab wound and making gasping sounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to the charges, Shelltrack-Miller called 911 to report she stabbed Berge after an argument. It started when she said she threw water on Berge two or three times. Berge allegedly then threw a can of pop at her.

Get our free mobile app

The woman said Berge was coming toward her and she pepper-sprayed him. She said Berge then threw her to the ground and was kneeling over her. That's when the woman said she reached into her fanny pack, grabbed a knife, reached across his body to try to nick him to get him to back off.

Court records show police watched surveillance video that showed Berge running down the alley to escape the woman when she latches onto his back as if she was trying to grab something. As Berge is seen picking up items on the ground, Shelltrack-Miller allegedly begins kicking him and spraying him with mace.

Police say the video shows the man trying to restrain Shelltrack-Miller when she reaches into her pack and pulls something out. The charges state that's when she extends her arm in one stabbing motion toward Berge's chest.

No sentencing date has been scheduled at this time.

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night

Famous People Who Came to St. Cloud in the '70s