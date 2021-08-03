If you love central Minnesota history, live theater, musical numbers, and true crime, Little Falls is the place to be this weekend. The Little Falls Summer Musical presents Darling, a new play August 5-8 at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium on Little Falls:

Darling retells the story of Annie Kintop, a Morrison County woman found murdered in 1905, and the bungled investigation that followed. This true-crime play features a live orchestra performing original music and songs from Minnesota history.

This will be the world premiere of the play, written by Taryn Verley, a Little Falls native. The musical reveals the facts of the case as they were reported at the time in the early 1900s. The play gives voice to a pioneering young woman whose life was cut tragically short, it also dramatizes how a small rural community reacted to the murder.

If the word "musical" scares you away, don't let it. Darling is a play with music to help enhance the storytelling, it isn't a traditional musical where the whole story is told through song and dance. Plus the music has some local history tied into it. Some of the songs were sourced from the collections at the Morrison County Historical Society’s Weyerhaeuser Museum. Many haven't been heard in 100 years.

The cast is made up of actors and orchestra members from central Minnesota, ready to showcase their incredible talents. And after the show the Morrison County History Museum will have an exhibit set up about the Annie Kintop case for showgoers to take a look at.

Show details:

Director: Abigail Schnobrich

Music Director/Arranger: Lucas Burr

Show Dates and Times:

Thurs., Aug. 5, 7:00 p.m. (6:30 doors/exhibit)

Fri., Aug. 6, 7:00 p.m. (6:30 doors/exhibit)

Sat., Aug. 7, 7:00 p.m. (6:30 doors/exhibit)

Sun., Aug. 8, 2:00 p.m. matinee (1:30 doors/exhibit)

Tickets are just $10 per adult or $5 for students or senior citizens. Get your tickets for the show here.

