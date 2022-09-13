Woman Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Attempt of a Waite Park Man

ST. CLOUD -- An Apple Valley woman has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after trying to stab a Waite Park man.

Twenty-eight-year-old Awar Omot Talian entered a Norgaard plea in Stearns County District Court Monday. A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea where the defendant is unable to recall the facts due to intoxication or amnesia.

A man told police he was cooking dinner when Talian entered his apartment last April. Court records show he told her to wait outside, but she forced her way in, grabbed a knife, and tried to stab the man in the back of the head.

The victim said he tried to grab the knife away from Talian and she cut his hand in the process. Court records show Talian tried to stab the man again and he ran out the door with her chasing after him.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a blood trail leading from the apartment, down the stairwell, and out the front door of the complex.

The victim was found at a nearby apartment and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He said he yelled for someone to call the police because he thought she was going to kill him.

Talian has previous convictions of violating a no-contact order in both Stearns and Dakota counties last year. She'll be sentenced on December 12th.

