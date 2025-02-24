Woman Killed By Wrong Way Driver in Moorhead

Woman Killed By Wrong Way Driver in Moorhead

WJON

MOORHEAD (WJON News) -- A Texas woman was killed when a wrong-way driver struck the vehicle she was driving.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 7:00 p.m. on Highway 75 in Clay County.

Troopers say a pickup driven by 28-year-old Christopher Pink of Moorhead was traveling north in the southbound lane when he collided head-on with a Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep 43-year-old Jennifer Watson of Ennis, Texas died in the crash.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The State Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born

American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON