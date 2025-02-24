Woman Killed By Wrong Way Driver in Moorhead

MOORHEAD (WJON News) -- A Texas woman was killed when a wrong-way driver struck the vehicle she was driving.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 7:00 p.m. on Highway 75 in Clay County.

Troopers say a pickup driven by 28-year-old Christopher Pink of Moorhead was traveling north in the southbound lane when he collided head-on with a Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep 43-year-old Jennifer Watson of Ennis, Texas died in the crash.

Get our free mobile app

The State Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES