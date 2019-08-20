Woman Hurt When Car Strikes Parked Vehicles

HAWICK -- A woman was hurt when the car she was driving left the highway and struck three parked cars.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 23 west of Hawick in Kandiyohi County.

Twenty-one-year-old Brooke Jepma of Hancock was going west when her car left the road and struck the vehicles in front of a house. One vehicle was pushed into a garage.

Jepma was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries.