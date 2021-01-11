Woman Hurt in Paynesville Crash

PAYNESVILLE – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Paynesville.

The crash happened Monday just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Maple Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 68-year-old Linda Syverson of Sunberg was driving south on Maple Street when she pulled out in front of an SUV headed east on Highway 55, causing the crash.

Syverson was taken to Paynesville Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The driver of the SUV, 17-year-old Noah Woelfel of Belgrade, did not need medical attention.