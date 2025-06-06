Woman Hurt in I-94 Rollover in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- An Otsego woman was hurt when she rolled her vehicle on Interstate 94 Thursday.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 26-year-old Que'Sandra Z Dahn was eastbound on I-94 in St. Michael when her Toyota RAV4 left the roadway and rolled.

Dahn was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Maple Grove with non-life-threatening injuries.

