Woman Hurt in I-94 Pile-Up Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- An Excelsior woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Clearwater this Thursday morning. The incident happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck and an SUV were going west on Interstate 94 and slowed because of traffic.

A second SUV pulling a camper trailer was going west behind the first SUV, did not slow down in time, and rear-ended the other SUV, pushing it into the truck. That second SUV then went into the ditch and the trailer separated and rolled over.

The passenger in the first SUV, 60-year-old Henrietta Wong, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the other two vehicles was hurt.