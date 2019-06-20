Woman Hurt in Five Vehicle Crash

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ALBERTVILLE -- A woman was hurt in a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 94 Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2:15 p.m. near mile marker 202 in Albertville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says three cars, an SUV, and a truck were going east on Interstate 94 when they all collided.

A passenger in one of the cars, 48-year-old Beatrice Thompson of Griffin, Georgia, was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

