Woman Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near St. Michael
ST. MICHAEL -- A woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday near St. Michael.
Thirty-two-year-old Erika Goette of Bricelyn was driving a pickup on eastbound Interstate 94 when she lost control striking the median and then went into the ditch.
Goette was taken to Monticello hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three small children riding in the pickup were not hurt.
