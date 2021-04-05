Woman Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- A woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday near St. Michael.

Thirty-two-year-old Erika Goette of Bricelyn was driving a pickup on eastbound Interstate 94 when she lost control striking the median and then went into the ditch.

Goette was taken to Monticello hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three small children riding in the pickup were not hurt.

