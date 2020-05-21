Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 25 in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- One person was hurt in a crash in Buffalo Thursday morning. The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 25 at 14th Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pick-up truck was going north on Highway 25 and an SUV was going south. Authorities say the truck made a left turn onto 14th Street and hit the SUV in the intersection.

The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Sandra Hesse of Chaska was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 25-year-old Alexandra Halonen of Cokato, was not hurt.