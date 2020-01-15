Woman Hurt in Crash Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- An Avon woman was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Heidi Jenkins was eastbound on I-94 when she lost control, slid into the ditch and rolled her SUV.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. just west of County Road 2 in St. Joseph. The patrol says the road was partially covered in snow and ice at the time and may have factored into the crash.

Jenkins was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

