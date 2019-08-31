Woman Hurt in Crash Near Rockford

ROCKFORD -- A St. Michael woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Rockford on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 14 just before 1:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van was going north on County Road 14, stopped at the stop sign at Highway 55, then entered the intersection where it hit a car that was going east on Highway 55.

The passenger in the car, 46-year-old Bobbie Jossart was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.